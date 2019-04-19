Indian Golfers Travel to Nevada

The Forest City boys and girls golf teams left North Iowa and traveled to Nevada, for a non-conference triangular Thursday night. The Indians joined the Nevada Cubs and Ballard Bombers at Indian Creek Country Club for 18 holes. Forest City finished third with 371 points, Tyler Clouse finished as the Indians top scorer with a +7 – 77. Nevada swept the medal stand with Tyler Sansgaard the medalist with an even 70 and Caden Jones the runner-up medalist with a +1 71, on their home course. The Indians Golfers will next be in action on Monday at Spring Valley Golf Course. The final results are below for both the team scores and Individuals scores.
Team Scores
Nevada 1st with 286
Ballard 2nd with 354
Forest City 3rd with 371
Forest City Individual Scores (18 holes course par 70)
Tyler Clouse – Front 37 Back 40 +7 77
Avery Busta – Front 40 Back 40 +10 80
Elijah Alsop – Front 47 Back 51 +28 98
Jaydon Kendall – Front 53 Back 63 +46 116
Riley Helgeson – Front 62 Back 57 +49 119
Andy Heidemann – Front 54 Back 66 +50 120
Medalists:
1st Tyler Sansgaard Nevada – Front 35 Back 35 even 70
2nd Caden Jones Nevada – Front 35 Back 36 +1 70
The girl’s results were not made available as of this time.