Good Friday Cross Walk is Today

The annual Garner Community Cross Walk is scheduled for today starting at noon. Representatives from Garner churches along with their pastors will lead the observance that commemorates the last seven words of Christ on the cross.

Participants will gather at the St. Paul Lutheran Church located at 810 State Street. Patrons will then follow a path to Garner United Methodist Church on 885 Maben, then travel to the United Presbyterian Church at 475 Maben. Following that, the route goes to Cataldo’s Funeral Chapel located at 160 E. 4th Street then to the St. Boniface Catholic Church at 600 Bush Avenue and onto the Garner Veterans Memorial Recreation Center o 8th Street, and the Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church at 760 W 8th Street.

The public is invited to participate in the Good Friday Cross Walk.