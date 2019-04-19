Forest City Runs at ELC Girls Invitational Relays

The Forest City Indian girls track team ran at the ELC Girls Invitational Relays on Thursday night. Forest Citys’ Kelsey Koch won two events

Indians also picked up a 1st place in the 4x400m race. The Indians as a team finished 5th and the JV team finished 3rd. The teams that competed were ELC, Spencer, Spirit Lake Park, Emmetsburg, Forest City, Storm Lake, Sioux Central, and North Union.

Final Team Results

1 Spencer 165

2 Spirit Lake Park 87

2 Emmetsburg 87

4 Estherville 77

5 Forest City 72

6 Storm Lake 61

7 Sioux Central 19

8 North Union 17

The Forest City results are below, starting with the Individuals results, then the team.

Individuals

High Jump – Shea Dillavou 3rd with a jump of 4-08

Long Jump- Kelsey Koch 1st with a jump of 15-00.50

– Regan Helgeson 4th with a jump of 14-08

Discus Throw – Cora Holland 5th with a throw of 96-08.50

– Emma Segerstrom 8th with a throw of 82-02

Shot Put – Cora Holland 3rd with a throw of 33-08.50

– Emma Segerstrom 8th with a throw of 28-03.00

100m Hurdles – Kelsey Koch 1st with a time of 16.39

800m Run – Kalin Knudtson 10th with a time of 2:54.55

– Anna Weaver 12th with a time of 3:01.05

1500m Run – Emalee Warren 3rd with a time of 5:59.27

– Henriette Winum 7th with a time of 6:15.17

200m Dash – Keevan Jones 10th with a time of 29.90

– Hannah Good 13th with a time of 30.56

3000m Run – Annah Weaver 4th with a time of 13:20.0

100m Dash – Kaylee Miller 12th with a time of 14.91

– Madi Korthals 15th with a time of 15.68

400m Dash – Shea Dillavou 5th with a time of 1:07.78

Team Events

800 Sprint Medley – Forest City 7th with a time of 2:04.97

4x800m – Forest City 3rd with a time of 11:50.78

Distance Medley – Forest City 3rd with a time of 4:48.05

4x100m – Forest City 7th with a time of 57.95

4×400 – Forest City 1st with a time of 4:20.27