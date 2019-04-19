Forest City Announces Online Bill Pay System

The City of Forest City will launch an online bill payment system for the residents of the city beginning Monday. City Administrator Barb Smith explains.

Programs like these can be found in a lot of larger and mid size communities and cities across the United States. Doing bill paying this way will save money for both the city and eventually, the tax paying residents.

For those who want to take advantage of the new system, they can go online to the city website. It will accept credit cards and an electronic check system.

Forest City Parks and Recreation will be launching a new online program registration sign up soon. Although the new program registration is not live yet, residents will be able to sign up for programs at the Parks and Recreation Office and have the option to pay online starting Monday for such things as adult and youth recreation, swim lessons, seasonal or daily pool passes, concessions at the pool, and pavilion rental.

The system goes active on Monday. You can access it by going to forestcityia.com.