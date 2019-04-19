Easter Egg Hunts Scheduled Throughout the Area

The Holy Week traditionally culminates with a series of activities including Easter Egg Hunts. In Lake Mills, it begins in the Lake Mills Public Library with a Spring Craft and Mini Egg Hunt on Friday beginning at 10am. A number of activities will follow until 6pm at the library. Then the all important egg hunts will get into full swing with the Lake Mills Girl Scouts holding theirs at the Lake Mills Community Schools on Saturday at 10am. To accommodate the usually large crowd, the doors will open at 9:30am and children will be sorted into three age groups. It is reported that 4,000 eggs will be hidden for the children to find.

Heritage Park and the Farmers Coop have joined together for an Easter Egg Hunt at Heritage Park of North Iowa. The event is expected to draw children from the surrounding communities to hunt for candy filled eggs on Saturday, April 20th starting at 11am.

The event is held with the gathering grounds of Heritage Park. Curator Dawn Arispe explained.

All children line up in three large predefined areas. Candy eggs along with special prizes will be hidden in the predefined areas.

No pre-registration is necessary. In case of inclement weather, tune into KIOW 107.3 for any announcements.

In the Belmond, Goodell, and Rowan areas there will be three popular hunts. The first will be in the Belmond City Park beginning at 9am. The second will be at the United Methodist Church in Rowan beginning at 10am. Goodell will have theirs beginning at 11am.

Hancock County will have a number of Easter Egg Hunts according to KIOW’s Roger Tveiten