Warrior Softball Set to Host Top 10 Vikings

The Waldorf Warrior softball team will host a weekend series starting tomorrow. The Warriors will get a crack at Valley City State University, who is rated 8th nationally. Waldorf hasn’t played since dropping three games at Mayville State last weekend. The Warriors were slated to play a two-game set with Briar Cliff University on Tuesday, but those games were postponed.

The Warriors are 12-20 overall this season and 9-9 in NSAA play. Valley City State University is currently 34-3 overall and 14-2 in NSAA play. The Warriors are 3-8 all-time against the Vikings. In the eleven games in the all-time series, only one game has been played in Forest City. That was the last game these two teams played, which came in May of last year. The Vikings won that meeting 9-6.