Warrior Baseball Back to Conference Action

The Waldorf Warrior baseball team will be back in action tomorrow at Valley City State University. The Warriors (23-15) (13-1) are coming off two non-conference losses to Grand View University on Tuesday in Des Moines. Grand View defeated Waldorf 12-1 in the first game before the Warriors battled back in a close 5-4 loss in game two.

Valley City State is 14-15 this season overall and 9-5 NSAA play. This will be the first series between these two teams this season. Last season the Warriors and Vikings split a four-game series, with each team winning on the road or at a neutral site. The Warriors are 4-6 all-time against the Vikings, but they have won the last two meetings. The Warriors have swept three weekend conference series so far this year. A fourth this weekend could help set up a regular season conference championship next weekend against Bellevue University, who is currently ranked 25th nationally.

Bellevue is currently 29-14 on the season and tied with Waldorf at 13-1 in NSAA play. They play a weekend series with Presentation (18-15) starting tomorrow.

First pitch in Valley City, North Dakota is set for 1 PM tomorrow.