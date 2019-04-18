Terry George Crowned KIOW & MBT Bracket Bounce Champion

Forest City, Iowa – Terry George of Forest City has been crowned the MBT & KIOW Bracket Bounce Challenge winner.

Terry selected the Virginia Cavaliers, and he road them all the way to the championship. Virginia cut down the nets in Minneapolis this month.

Terry was presented with his bracket and a $500 dollar check, for winning the challenge. Terry beat out the other 63 competitors who all drew teams. Terry said the suspense was tough

Other prize winners include

2nd place $100- Norma Wainwright

3rd & 4th place$25 gift cards to Scoopy Doos- Jacob Haugen & Joel Bilyeu

Thank you to all who participated, and thank you to our sponsors MBT, The Paddler’s Tap, and Scoopy Doos.

Pictured below (on the left) is the runner-up, Norma Wainwright and KIOW Station Manager, Karl Wooldridge. Pictured below (on the right) is the champion, Terry George, KIOW Station Manager Karl Wooldridge, and MBT Director of Marketing, Heidi Fedders.