Nicholas “Nick” Emil Damm, 37, of Clear Lake, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A celebration of life service will be held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Rev. Rod Hopp officiating. Inurnment will be at Madison Township Cemetery south of Forest City.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Monday, April 22nd at Cataldo Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St., in Forest City.

Memorials may be directed to the family or Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home. 641-585-2685 www.cataldoschottfh.com