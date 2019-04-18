Jefson Selected as State FFA Officer

Ames, Iowa – For the first time since 1985, a Forest City FFA member has been elected as an Iowa State FFA Officer.

The Iowa FFA is a part of the National FFA organization, which is based out of the U.S. Department of Education Offices of Vocational and Adult Education. The Iowa FFA is made up of more than 15,000 FFA Members, based out of Ankeny, Iowa. The National FFA Organization is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

Natalie Jefson, a Forest City High School senior, was elected to the State Office of Secretary. She is just one of nine FFA members elected to office. Each year, elections are held at the last general session of the State Leadership Conference. Before the last session is closed, the outgoing State President announces the nine newly elected officers. The voting is done by the members at an earlier time, during the conference.

That was former Iowa FFA president, CD Brinegar during the 91st Iowa State FFA Leadership Conference. Natalie is just the 13th state officer in the history of the Forest City FFA. Natalie says she was shocked when she heard her name called

Natalie talks about the grueling application process.

FFA members each have a Supervised Agriculture Experience or SAE project, Natalie talks about her SAE.

Forest City FFA Advisor Derek Straube said this is only the second time he has had a student elected to State Office and his first since coming to Forest City. The last Forest City State FFA Officer was Eugene Rodberg, he was the State Secretary from 1985-1986. The first State Officer from Forest City was Lyle Miller in 1937, he was the Second VP. The full list of former officers and the full interview with Natalie is below.

Lyle Miller, Second VP 1937-1938

Vincent Otis, Fifth VP 1944-1945

Richard Hanna, Third VP 1952-1953

Stanley Hanna, First VP 1954-1955

Stanley Hanna. President 1955-1956

Harvey Johnson, Fourth VP 1957-1958

Harvey Johnson, President 1958-1959

Lyle Johnson, Secretary 1960-1961

Lyle Johnson, President 1961-1962

Paul Hauge, Fourth VP 1975-1976

Harlan Nyhus, Secretary 1980-1981

Eugene Rodberg, Secretary 1985-1986