Spring Inquirere Scheduled at Waldorf University

Waldorf University 2019 Spring Inquirere will be held April 23 from 6-8:30 p.m., April 24 from 6-7:30 p.m., April 30 from 6-8:30 p.m., May 1 from 6-7:30 p.m. and May 2 from 6:30-8 p.m.. All presentations will be held in the Luise V. Hanson Library room 201 located at 106 S. Sixth St. Forest City, IA. The presentations are free and open to the public.

Spring Inquirere is a time for students to share projects they have been working on throughout their ungraduated careers. The public is encouraged to attend to support the efforts put forth and to experience the dynamic minds of the student body at Waldorf University.