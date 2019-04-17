Robert Buns, 94, of Garner and formerly of Britt, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services for Robert Buns will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue North West in Britt with Pastor Willie Rosin officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

