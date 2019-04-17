Reece Smith is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for April 17, 2019

PREP OF THE WEEK APRIL 17 2019
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Reece Smith has been a stalwart for the Cardinals in distance running for the past 3 years, and has picked up right where he left off last year. Reece leads the state in Class 2A in the 3,200 meter run, with a best of 9:36.24 seconds so far, and is 4th in 2A in the 800 meter run, with a clocking of 1:59.70. Smith finished 2nd last year in the 3,200, and is looking for a gold medal this year. Congratulations to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura distance runner Reece Smith, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.