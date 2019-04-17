Lake Mills Girls Golf Stays Unbeaten

Lake Mills, Iowa – The Lake Mills girls golf team stayed unbeaten here on Tuesday night. The meet was originally scheduled to be in Forest City, but due to flooding, it was moved to Lake Mills. Lake Mills hosted Forest City who finished second and Belmond who finished third. The meet took place at Rice Lake Golf & Country Club.

The Medalist was Ashlynn Willms from Belmond, she shot a +17 52. The Runner-Up Medalist was MaKenna Hanson from Lake Mills, she shot a +18 53 on the day. The Lake Mills girls golf team moves to 8-0 on the season. The final team scores are below.

Team results

Lake Mills – 228 (1st place)

Forest City – 254 (2nd place)

Belmond-Klemme – 267 (3rd place)