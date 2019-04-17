King Forum Addresses Legal vs. Illegal Immigration

Illegal Immigration, multiculturalism and cultural assimilation were addressed Monday with United States Congressman Steve King during a special town hall meeting held in Britt. King represents Iowa’s 4th District which covers 39 counties.

Ian Lang, who just came to Iowa from California, alleged that King stands against immigration, and there is no crisis at the southern border.

King says he is a proponent of legal immigration and obeying the law.

Hancock County farmer Mike Hejlik questioned King about legal immigrant numbers each year.

King says about 1.25 million legal immigrants come into the U.S. each year. But in terms of how many come in each year illegally, there’s no real number given. Border agents apprehended nearly 40,000 illegal migrants just last month. As of 2015, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security documented 12 million illegal immigrants residing in the country, but the actual number of illegals could be even greater due to border security loopholes.

Just comparing these numbers to Australia and Canada, two of the most receptive immigration countries; in 2017, Canada announced it would admit nearly 1 million legal permanent residents over 3 years or about 333,000 a year. In Australia, net overseas migration increased from 30,042 in 1993 to 178,572 persons in 2016. In 2018, Australia’s population clock reached 25 million, with 62 percent of the growth in the last 10 years being a result of immigration. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, that milestone was 33 years ahead of schedule meaning the country is ill-prepared to handle that figure.

King says new job creation is one reason immigration numbers have become an issue, affecting the middle class.