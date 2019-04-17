Gwendolyn Ryerson Miller, 63, of Forest City, formerly of Woden, passed away peacefully of natural causes, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 with her family by her side at the Lake Mills Care Center.

A memorial service will be held 3 P.M., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Woden with Rev. Kim Peterson and Rev. Art Zwiefel of MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa officiating. Inurnment will be at Bingham Township Cemetery south of Woden.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home in Woden.

Gwendolyn Michael Ryerson Miller, the daughter of Milferd and Blanche (Michaelson) Ryerson, was born August 17, 1955 in Forest City. She was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Woden. She attended Woden-Crystal Lake Community Schools and Buffalo Center High School. In July of 1976, she was married to John Miller and to this union three daughters were born. Gwen lived in Forest City before moving to the Lake Mills Care Center in 2017. She enjoyed listening to music and playing the guitar and drums.

Gwen is survived by her three daughters, Tracy Stohr of Woden, Leslie Stohr of Kanawha and Paul (Duane) Smith of Kanawha; three grandchildren, Shauna, Jennifer and Amber Smith; three sisters, Phyllis (Ed) Kahler of Buffalo Center, Rozzy (Beuford) Stohr of Woden and Laura Malek of Garner; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Miller; and brother-in-law, Gregory Gjerde.