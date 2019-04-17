Forest City Boys Win in Chucktown

Charles City, Iowa – Brian Hovenga, Forest City boys track coach, said Saturday that he was going to load up this week as the team went to Charles City.

The Indians won the Comet Relays with 127.5 points, they beat out host Charles City 119, and third place North Fayette Valley who finished with 90 points. Forest City scored in nearly every event including double scoring in five different events.

Forest City won the following events 4×200 in 1:39.31 and 4×400 in 3:35.63. The Indians scored major points with second and third place finishes. They finished second or third in the following events long jump Brady Cantu (2nd) and Seth Brock (3rd). Shot put Tony Thomas (3rd), 800 sprint medley, 3200 Joey Hovinga (3rd), 800 Ben Marmaras (3rd), 200m Brady Cantu (2nd) and Seth Brock (3rd), 400m hurdles Jordan Spooner (2nd), 100m Xavier Holland (3rd), and 400m Brady Cantu (3rd).

Final team scores

FC 127.5

CC 119

N Fayette Valley 90

CS 88

ST. Ansgar 62

NH 47

Osage 41.50

CCJV 13