Clouse Wins For Runner-Up Indians

April 17, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports 0

Lake Mills, Iowa – The forecast called for sun, but it was all clouds and wind over Rice Lake Golf & Country Club on Tuesday evening. Lake Mills hosted Forest City and Belmond-Klemme for a TIC triangular. This meet was originally slated to be played in Forest City, but due to flooding, the meet was moved. The boys played on the back nine of the course, which includes holes 10-18.

The Forest City boys have been struggling to find course time due to a typical North Iowa spring. Head coach Mallory Ziesmer says its sometimes frustrating. The boys though have been playing well and are full of veteran leadership. Through the first two meets of the season, Forest City golfer Tyler Clouse is currently second among TIC West golfers and fourth among both the east and west.

Tyler Clouse was the winner on Tuesday night shooting a +5 41. He was closely followed by the runner-up medalist Bennett Berger of Lake Mills. Berger Shot a +6 42 on his home course. Lake Mills got the best of Forest City as a team, they won the meet with a 181 team score. Forest City finished closely in second with a 186 and Belmond came in third with a 234. The Indians will take the course again on Thursday in Nevada at Indian Creek Country Club.

Individual scores below.

Lake Mills  181   record 8-2

Bennett Berger   42  – runner-up medalist

Jimmy Gallardo  43

Payton Severson   45

Casey Hanson   51

Forest City  – 186

Tyler Clouse  41  Medalist

Avery Busta    45

Jaydon Kendall   49

Elijah Alsop   51

Belmond/Klemme  – 234

Caysen Christiansen  50

Easton Smith    59

Jesse Brown    61

Dalton Clark   64