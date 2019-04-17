Clouse Wins For Runner-Up Indians

Lake Mills, Iowa – The forecast called for sun, but it was all clouds and wind over Rice Lake Golf & Country Club on Tuesday evening. Lake Mills hosted Forest City and Belmond-Klemme for a TIC triangular. This meet was originally slated to be played in Forest City, but due to flooding, the meet was moved. The boys played on the back nine of the course, which includes holes 10-18.

The Forest City boys have been struggling to find course time due to a typical North Iowa spring. Head coach Mallory Ziesmer says its sometimes frustrating. The boys though have been playing well and are full of veteran leadership. Through the first two meets of the season, Forest City golfer Tyler Clouse is currently second among TIC West golfers and fourth among both the east and west.

Tyler Clouse was the winner on Tuesday night shooting a +5 41. He was closely followed by the runner-up medalist Bennett Berger of Lake Mills. Berger Shot a +6 42 on his home course. Lake Mills got the best of Forest City as a team, they won the meet with a 181 team score. Forest City finished closely in second with a 186 and Belmond came in third with a 234. The Indians will take the course again on Thursday in Nevada at Indian Creek Country Club.

Individual scores below.

Lake Mills 181 record 8-2

Bennett Berger 42 – runner-up medalist

Jimmy Gallardo 43

Payton Severson 45

Casey Hanson 51

Forest City – 186

Tyler Clouse 41 Medalist

Avery Busta 45

Jaydon Kendall 49

Elijah Alsop 51

Belmond/Klemme – 234

Caysen Christiansen 50

Easton Smith 59

Jesse Brown 61

Dalton Clark 64