Winnebago Supervisors To Take Up Jail Demolition Again

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a discussion on the current state of secondary roads. Winter has left its mark on many of the roads with frost boils, heavy rains, runoff, and snows taking their toll on the gravel roads. In some counties, the roads have become a serious problem, such as in Wright County. However, in Winnebago County, the Secondary Roads Department has begun the process of recovering the roads through resurfacing, grading, and repairs. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will address the board on these projects and hear any new issues that may have developed.

Drainage issues will be the next major topic that will be addressed. The board will hear from the Auditor’s Office on any issues that have been brought before them. The office is open to accepting any new developments with plugged or clogged drainage. Drainage District 5 Lateral 5 is one of these issues. The landowner is asking that he repair the drainage system at a cost of $40,000. The county must enter into a supervisory contract with WHKS Engineering before the work is to begin.

The board will also consider again, the idea of demolishing the former Law Enforcement Center across the street from the county courthouse facility. The issue has been brought up a number of times before with each consideration being tabled or delayed for various reasons. Some have been because there was interest in turning it into apartments. Others have been because a paranormal research group wanted to investigate possible hauntings in the facility. An asbestos removal company has been to the facility to gauge the cost of removal of the asbestos.

Suggestions after demolition of the facility have been to rebuild on the site or to turn it into needed downtown parking.