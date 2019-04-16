Timmer Joins Elderbridge

Elderbridge Agency on Aging has announced that Stacia Timmer is the new Chief Operating Officer. Stacia joins the organization of Elderbridge Agency on Aging located in Spencer, Mason City, Carroll, Sibley and Fort Dodge.

Established in 1974, Elderbridge Agency on Aging is a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization, one of six area agencies on aging in Iowa, and part of a national network of area agencies on aging. Elderbridge services and activities are funded through a combination of Older Americans Act (federal) funding, state, local public funds, and personal financial participation.

Services Elderbridge provides includes: Supportive Services, Elder Rights, Family Caregiver, Older Worker Employment Program, and Health, Prevention and Wellness.

Elderbridge is the leader in the aging network in Northwest, North Central, and Central Iowa. We work closely with many organizations throughout our 29-county area to find innovative ways to help older adults and adults with disabilities maintain their independence. If we are unable to provide services we will refer and guide you to other community partners that can assist.

Stacia comes to Elderbridge with over 20 years of human service experience. She has worked in the mental health field, as well as the aging network. She most recently worked as a long term care ombudsman for the state of Iowa. She has great working knowledge of the aging and disabilities field, and is excited to bring this experience to Elderbridge. She is going to be overseeing the day to day operations of the programs and services that Elderbridge excels in providing to its’ clients. Stacia will be primarily based out of the Spencer office. She lives in Spencer with her husband, Casey and their two sons, Gavin and Dylan. She is excited about all the new and exciting initiatives and programs that Elderbridge is working on.