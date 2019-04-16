Spring Stargazing Program Scheduled

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be holding a Spring Stargazing

program on Friday evening, May 3rd . The program will be held at the entrance to Thorpe

Park, five miles west of Forest City, beginning at 9:00 PM, and should last about 45-60

minutes.

During the program, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will lead people on

an informal tour of the Spring nighttime sky. She will discuss just what stars are and will

point out such Spring constellations as the Gemini Twins and Leo the Lion, as well as

year-round favorites such as the Big and Little Dippers and Draco the Dragon. People

will also learn how to identify some of the brighter spring stars, including the twin stars

of Castor and Pollux, Arcturus, and Spica. Interesting facts will also be shared about the

various stars and constellations

The Spring Stargazing program will be free and open to the public and star charts

will be handed out to everyone to take home afterwards. People can bring along lawn

chairs and a pair of binoculars, if they’d like. Of course, if the skies are cloudy that night,

the program will have to be postponed or canceled. If that happens, the announcement

will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3), as well as on the WCCB web site

( www.winnebagoccb.com ), the WCCB Facebook page, and the WCCB Twitter feed. For

more information about the Spring Stargazing program, people can contact Naturalist

Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com .