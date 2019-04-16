Ray L. Sandifer Jr., 89, of Fertile, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Doug Farrell officiating. Burial will be in Brush Point Cemetery, rural Fertile, Iowa.

Visitation will be held on Friday, one hour prior to the services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Calvary Baptist Church.