Joann (Lindvall) White, 88, of Clarion passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Joann White will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM at First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East in Clarion with Reverend Mike Gudka officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233