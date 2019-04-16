Gov. Reynolds Signs Executive Order, Calls for Legislative Funding for Flood Recovery

Many area residents have been victims of flooding. Cities such as Forest City, Belmond, among others have experienced some form of flooding while farmers throughout the area are dealing with receding waters from flooded fields. They are hoping that those fields will dry out soon to begin the planting process. However, damage has already been done in some locations requiring action at some level to help out.

Gov. Kim Reynolds was joined by lawmakers to announce a $15 million legislative funding package for Fiscal Year 19. The governor also signed an Executive Order #4, which creates the Flood Recovery Advisory Board

“We have not forgotten Iowans and their families who are still suffering from the devastating flooding along the Missouri River. This critical funding will assist in flood control infrastructure repairs and immediate fixes for public safety,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The legislation spans levees, drainage areas, and flood control improvements, for individuals, businesses, and communities affected by this historic flooding.”

Executive Order #4 establishes a Flood Recovery Advisory Board, which is charged with assisting and coordinating a comprehensive recovery and rebuilding effort.

“The Advisory Board will strengthen partnerships across federal, state, and local governments along with private and nonprofit organizations to help rebuild Iowa communities. They will deliver an effective and efficient effort to further address the flooding natural disaster,” Gov. Reynolds continued.

In addition to the $15 million legislative funding package for FY 19 the governor asked the legislature to approve another $10 million for Fiscal Year 20 for the workforce housing tax credit to help accelerate housing improvements in impacted areas.

Governor Reynolds was joined at the press conference by House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Director Joyce Flynn.