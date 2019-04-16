Donna J. Johnson, age 87, of Meservey, IA, former owner of Johnson’s Paint & Gifts, Clear Lake, IA, and most recently a resident of the Manly Specialty Care, died Monday, April 15, 2019.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 19, 2019, 10:30 AM, at the First Reformed Church, Meservey. The Rev. Rodney Meester will be officiating. Burial will be in the Alexander Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4:30-7 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1stSt. S.E., Belmond and will continue one hour prior to the services at church Friday.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.