Congressman King Addresses Fake News on Public Meetings

U.S. Congressman Steve King held a public forum Monday in Britt to address concerns of his constituents in Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District. Topics of discussion included everything from abortion and adoption, to healthcare, as well as climate change and illegal immigration. The initial question King received was from Britt resident Lissa Holloway who alleged King was not holding these public meetings while he’s been in office.

King responded that he has attended many public forums over the past 17 years since he’s been in office.

King went on to clarify why for two years he stopped attending town hall meetings.

King is on record as having done public meetings in the 39 counties of his district, with the exception of the last two years. KIOW’s news team has attended several area town hall meetings conducted by King over the last 12 years, and he has also been a monthly guest on Sunday Talk segments on kiow.com for nearly 5 years. Tune in all week to KIOW mix 107.3 or kiow.com for more discussion from Monday’s public forum.