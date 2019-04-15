Rebecca ‘Becky’ Full, 60, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Memorial services for Becky Full will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue North East in Belmond, with Pastor Cindy Morrison officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Spencer.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

