Power Nearly Restored in the Area

As of 5am Monday morning, about 105 residents are still without power. Two of the issues are between Hanlontown and Manly where two outage areas are reported by Alliant Energy. Forty two customers are effected.

A third issue is located between Northwood and Kensett on Highway 65. Approximately sixty three customers are affected as crews continue to replace power poles and wiring taken down in the ice storm last Thursday. Alliant says that these customers should see power return by 10pm tonight.

The storm that caused the problems left close to 100,000 customers in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota with no electricity. Some have endured the power outages for nearly five days.