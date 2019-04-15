Michael David Tweed, age 74 of Thompson, died on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Ave E. in Thompson with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

Michael David Tweed was born June 18, 1944, in Albert Lea, MN. He was the son of Harry Joe and Opal (Hovland) Tweed. He received his education in Lake Mills, IA and graduated from Mankato State College with a teaching degree in Biology. Later he received his Masters Degree in Counseling. He began his teaching career in Thompson, IA in 1967 and continued there until 1973. He married Jeannine Brown of Coulter, IA in 1968. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last August. In 1973, he pursued a career as a New York Life Agent and later also sold crop insurance. He had retired from selling crop insurance.

He was a current member of the church council, was active with the Hometown Market, was a Boy Scout Leader, a Lions Club Member, and a Thompson Community Development Group member. He was an avid Green Bay Packer and Iowa Hawkeye fan, loved to travel and enjoyed playing and watching men’s fastpitch softball. He is survived by his wife, Jeannine of Thompson, IA; two sons, Travis (Heather) of West Des Moines, IA and Daris of Denver, CO; two grandsons, Mason and Callen Tweed of West Des Moines, IA. Mike is also survived by one sister, Dorothy Alden of Sheffield, IA and one brother, Roger (Lib) of Cold Springs, MN. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Barb Tweed of Lake Mills, IA and Diane Brown of Edina, MN; one brother-in-law, David Brown of Portsmouth, NH, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Howard and Emmerett (Madson) Brown of Coulter, IA; one grandson, Carter Tweed; four sisters, Leona Thompson, Yvonne Wiele, Gayle Bolton and Bonnie DeWall; four brothers, Deward Tweed, Don Earl Tweed, Dean Tweed and Ray Tweed; brothers-in-law, Dale Thompson, Raymond Bolton, Fred Wiele, Hartley Alden, Don DeWall, and a sister-in-law, Iris Tweed.

