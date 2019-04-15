King to Hold Town Hall Meeting in Britt Today

U. S. Representative Steve King will hold a Town Hall meeting today at 10am in Britt. King, who represents the area has been reaching out to talk with area residents on the issues that most concern them. King hopes that the people will talk about their concerns.

King knows there are issues that are hitting close to home, particularly for the area farmers.

Another concern for area residents has to do with health care.

Congress had been working on assistance for area farmers and residents who fell victim to flooding. King spoke about the issue.

The meeting will take place in the Community Room of the Britt City Hall. The public is invited to attend and participate.