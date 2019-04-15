Inez Pasquariello, 97, of Belmond, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Funeral services for Inez Pasquariello will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Don Morrison officiating. Burial will take place at the Belmond Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Friday.
