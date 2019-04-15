Gloria J. (Lichman) Lemmon, 66, of Britt passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services for Gloria Lemmon will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Britt United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street South West in Britt with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

