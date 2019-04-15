Garner OK’s Amendment to Marijuana Sales and Small Wireless Facilities

The City of Garner has taken another step forward in the allowance to grow marijuana should it become legal in the state. Ordinance 445 already designates where the product can be sold, which is in the industrial district, but concerns were raised as to where it might be grown. The Garner City Council agreed to an amendment to the ordinance and placed the growing aspect in the industrial district as well. According to City Administrator Randy Lansing, the rules are very specific.

The council is now awaiting word from the Iowa Legislature on legalizing growth of marijuana to make cannabis oil.

The council also looked at a growing trend among many small towns and cities, small wireless facilities. These facilities expand internet access to phones and tablets throughout the city for subscribers to internet services.

The city will now wait for further details on designs.