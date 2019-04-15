Brooms again for Waldorf Baseball

Forest City, Iowa – After taking both games on Saturday here at Warrior field. The Waldorf baseball team finished off the sweep with two more wins on Sunday. In the first game, Mayville State started hot on a cold Sunday afternoon, as they scored two runs in the top of the second inning. That was after both teams failed to score in the opening frame. The Warriors would quickly fight back in the bottom of the third. Waldorf scored two runs and left two runners base. The Warriors used a triple, and a SAC fly to score the runs. The Warriors would seal the game in the bottom of the fifth, with a Joey Ponder jack to left-center field. The Senior second baseman from Mission Viejo, Californa has 6 homers on the year. The Warriors would have to avoid a scare in the top of the 9th. Mayville State was able to get pinch-runner, Tyler Ferrera, to third base as the tying run. Warrior pitcher Nicholas Ray shut down the Comets to finish off the 3-2 win for Waldorf.

The Warriors now 3-0 on the weekend against Mayville State would go for the sweep in game four. The wind now dying down, kept the chill out of the air for game two. The Warriors would also help warm the air, as their bats became hot. The Warriors would score in every inning throughout game two. They would hit the ball around the yard scoring 10 runs in the win. Waldorf pitching and defense kept its reputation, only allowing two runs on the afternoon. The Warriors for the weekend would keep the Comets under 10 runs. They outscored Mayville State 29-8 for the four-game series. The Warriors join Bellevue University at the top of the NSAA at 13-1. They play next on Tuesday in Des Moines.