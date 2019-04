An annual event in preparation for the Worth County Fair is new scheduled according to Worth County Education Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson.

The event will take place at the Worth County Fairgrounds in Northwood. The weigh in will take place from 9am to 11am.

All market lambs and breeding ewe lambs that will be exhibited a the Worth County Fair on Sunday, June 23rd, must be weighed in.

Any further questions should be directed to Johnson at (641) 324-1531.