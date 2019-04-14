Private Pesticide Recertification Meeting Scheduled for Monday

The Worth County Extension Service will hold a Private Farm Pesticide recertification meeting on Monday beginning at 9:30am and continuing until 11:30am. A second meeting has been schedule to begin at 1:30pm and continue until 3:30pm tomorrow. Both of these meetings will take place at the Worth County Extension Office in Northwood.

All area farmers that are taking recertification classes need to attend a session by April 15th.

Those interested should call Office Manager Lacey Waller o Education Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson at the Worth County Extension Office at (641) 324-1531 for more information.;