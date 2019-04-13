Vegas Comes to Woden Today

Anyone who is 21 and over is invited to get a taste of Las Vegas tonight in Woden. The Woden Community Center will host a Ls Vegas Night with black jack and dice games along with dollar raffles.

Cover at the door will give attendees a meal of pork sandwiches, beans, chips, and access to keg beer.

Doors will open at 6pm tonight and the games will begin at 7pm. A raffle will take place at midnight for 11 cash prizes, but winners need not be present to win them.

All proceeds will go to the Woden Community Center.