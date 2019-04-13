Governor Extends Proclamations of Disaster for Area Counties

Gov. Kim Reynolds extended existing proclamations of disaster emergency for counties impacted by March flooding.

This proclamation extends the governor’s March 14 activation of Iowa’s disaster response and recovery efforts for an additional 30 days, to May 12, 2019, and allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather across the entire state.

This proclamation also provides impacted Iowans additional time to apply for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program. The new deadline to apply for the program is May 12, 2019. The counties covered under this extended proclamation for the Individual Assistance Grant Program are: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buena Vista, Butler, Carroll, Cass, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Clay, Clayton, Crawford, Dallas, Davis, Delaware, Dickinson, Emmet, Fayette, Franklin, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Howard, Humboldt, Ida, Iowa, Kossuth, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marshall, Mitchell, Monroe, Montgomery, O’Brien, Page, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Shelby, Sioux, Tama, Union, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Worth and Wright.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for qualifying residents with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website.

The Disaster Case Management Program remains in effect for all counties currently covered by governor’s disaster proclamations. Disaster Case Management is a program to address serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.

Today’s proclamation also extends the governor’s temporary suspension of regulatory provisions pertaining to hours of service for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services while responding to disaster sites during the duration of this disaster, along with weight limits related to disaster repairs. In addition, the proclamation waives fees for issuance of replacement motor vehicle registrations cards, plates and driver licenses, additional fees for car and travel trailer lots, and waives some types of recycler licenses.

This proclamation also suspends length-of-stay and fee requirements at Waubonsie State Park located in Fremont County. Requirements suspended include:

Limiting campers to no more than 14 consecutive nights

Requiring a minimum of three nights separating each two-week stay

Camping and related transactions fees

Establishing a minimal number of campground sites that must be made available through the online reservation system

To be eligible for the fee waivers, persons displaced by this disaster should show up in person to check for availability. For more information, visit the DNR Disaster Assistance website or the Waubonsie State Park website.

For more information on Iowa’s flooding and disaster assistance, visit floods2019.iowa.gov.