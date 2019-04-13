Free Tree Seedling Giveaway Scheduled

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be offering again this year, free tree seedlings to those who want to plant shrubs and trees in their yards. Normally the event is held on Arbor day, but this year it was switched to Earth Day which falls on Monday, April 22nd. The event will take place from 8am to 5pm at the Thorpe Park Office at the end of 345th and I Streets.

Winnebago County Conservationist Lisa Ralls says there will some interesting tree species to choose from.

No purchase is necessary and the earlier you come to the Thorpe Park office, there better the chance you will have to get your desired tree.

Planting and care instructions will also be provided. Links to information about each species can be found on the Events pages of the Winnebago County Conservation Board website at www.winnebagoccb.com. During the day of the event, updates n tree availability can be found on their Facebook page or on Twitter.