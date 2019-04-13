American Legion Auxiliary Looking for New Members

The American Legion Auxiliary is inviting new members to join this month as they celebrate their 100th anniversary. The mission of the group is to support the American Legion and to honor those who serve by enhancing the lives of veterans, the military, and their families both at home and abroad.

The group receives donations from FTSB Veterans honor checking program, an annual bake sale, a Memorial Day coffee, and the poppy donations with help from the Cub Scouts. All proceeds are then distributed to local causes.

Meetings take place during the months of April, August and December. Those ladies who would be interested are invited to attend one of the meetings. The next scheduled meeting will take place on Monday, April 22nd at 1:30pm at the Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center.