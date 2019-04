Forest City, Iowa- Winnebago County Emergency Manager Andy Buffington has announced the opening of four warming shelters. Many residents in the county are still without power. The shelter locations are:

Leland – City Hall 316 Walnut St. Opening at 10 am

Lake Mills – Helgeson Truman Civic Center

Buffalo Center – Fire Hall 109 First St NE … Park on the West side of the building DON’T PARK IN FRONT OF THE DOORS.

Thompson – City Hall 167 2nd Ave