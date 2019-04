Marilyn L. Gesme, age 87 of Joice, Iowa, most recently a resident of Northwood Pines Assisted Living, died on Saturday, March 02, 2019 at Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 13 at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S Lake Street, Lake Mills.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221