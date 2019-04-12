Heritage Park Easter Egg Hunt Scheduled

Heritage Park and the Farmers Coop have joined together for an Easter Egg Hunt at Heritage Park of North Iowa. The event is expected to draw children from the surrounding communities to hunt for candy filled eggs on Saturday, April 20th starting at 11am.

The event is held with the gathering grounds of Heritage Park. It is divided into three age groups. 0-3 years old, 4-6 years old, and 7-10 years old. All children line up in three large predefined areas. The youngest group starts first , immediately at 11am with the next age group to follow once the first group is done. Candy eggs along with special prizes will be hidden in the predefined areas.

In case of inclement weather, tune into KIOW 107.3 for any announcements.