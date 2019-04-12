Heartland Power Updates Affected Power Outage Residents

Line crews continue to restore power to Heartland Power Cooperative members as a result of the

severe damage caused by ice and strong winds throughout the area on Thursday. Hundreds of broken

poles and downed power lines have affected electric service across much of Kossuth, Winnebago,

Worth, and Mitchell Counties.

As of approximately 4:15 p.m. Friday, transmission lines feeding the Logan Substation northeast of

Thompson have been repaired. Line crews are working to repair feeder lines and taps which will restore

power to services fed from the Logan substation.

Dairyland Power continues to work on repairing damage to the transmission lines feeding the Worth

Substation, located between Lake Mills and Northwood. These repairs are expected to be complete late

Friday evening or Saturday morning.

Heartland Power line crews, along with over forty additional linemen from several other cooperatives,

municipalities, and contractors, will continue work late into the evening. We remind everyone to stay

away from downed power lines. They are not safe to approach or drive over. Please report any

noticeable line damages to local authorities and the cooperative at 888-417-3007.

Thank you to all of our members for their patience. We are striving for significant restoration progress

throughout Friday evening and Saturday morning.