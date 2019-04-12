Heartland Power Continues to Restore Power to the Area

Line crews continue to restore power to Heartland Power Cooperative members as a result of the severe damage caused by ice and strong winds throughout the area on Thursday. Hundreds of broken poles and downed power lines have affected electric service across much of Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, and Mitchell Counties.

Heartland Power line crews, along with more than forty additional linemen from several other cooperatives, municipalities, and contractors, continue to work replacing broken poles and repairing distribution line. Ice, rain, and increasing wind speeds today are hampering repair efforts of both transmission and distribution line, but crews will continue to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Heartland Power Cooperative officials are reminding everyone to stay away from downed power lines. They are not safe to approach or drive over. Please report any noticeable line damages to local authorities and the cooperative at 888-417-3007.