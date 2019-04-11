Hancock County Extension to Hold Radon Testing Seminar

North Iowa residents are encouraged to attend a presentation on radon gas testing. It is designed to remind everyone about the dangers of radon gasses. For non-smokers, radon is the leading cause for cancer. About 2,900 deaths occur to those who have never smoked. For smokers, an estimated 160,000 deaths have occurred. Those numbers increase when smoking is combined with radon gas.

Radon gasses come from uranium in the ground and Iowa is replant with it. As the uranium deteriorates underground, it releases radon gas which creeps up through the soil and into the air. In the case of homes, it comes up through the basement and is trapped inside the home.

The presentation will take place at the Hancock County Extension and Outreach office, located at 327 West 8th Street in Garner on April 25th at 6:30pm.

In Winnebago and surrounding counties, residents can do testing in their homes. According to Winnebago County Sanitarian Ron Kvale, testing for the gas is easy.

The kit includes a charcoal tester that traps the gas which you would leave in the room where you frequent in.

If the tests are positive, Kvale can get you in touch with contractors who can remove the gas from your home or business.

Those who should or want to test their homes, should contact Kvale to purchase the kits and the free testing. The presentation in Hancock County will also have testing kits available for purchase.