Power Restored to Forest City

Forest City, Iowa – Power has been in and out since late last night, but that should be over for Forest City residents. According to Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter, at 9:50 am all power was restored to town. The town is running on its alternate power supply. City leaders say it could be, “a while” until power lines are repaired and for the main power to be restored. Mayor Ruiter says if you do come across an outage please call Forest City, City Hall at (641) 585-357

Many roads in the area are closed due to down power lines. They are in In Winnebago County – R60 from Highway 69 to Scarville and R34 from 838th to A16 are closed. Engineer Meinders requests that residents stay away from these areas until further notice. In Hancock County Hill Ave between 310th -320th ST, James Drive, 330th St to Crystal Lake campground, and Oak Ave between 260th – 270th St. Also in Worth County Power lines are reported down in the 410th and Fir Ave areas. A Semi has blown over on I35

