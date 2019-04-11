Marek Pleads Guilty to Burglary Charges

Ryan Marek of Forest City has pled guilty to felony third degree burglary in the Winnebago County District Court. He was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay a $125 surcharge. A $750 fine was suspended. The original charge of 2nd degree burglary was reduced in a plea deal.

Police say that Marek entered into a Forest City apartment when the resident was inside. Police say he was chased out of the apartment and onto the Winnebago County Courthouse grounds. Police found him and arrested him not far from the scene of the crime. Marek stated that he entered the apartment in order to rob it. The incident happened in last October.