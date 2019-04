The Annual Living Last Supper will be held at Pilot Knob Lutheran Church on two separate occasions next week. Church member Greg Flugum says it all started with an idea.

Pastor Robert Snitzer explains why the church decided to perform the Living Last Supper twice a year.

The Living Last Supper will be performed on Palm Sunday, April 14th at 4pm, and again on Maundy Thursday, April 18th at 7pm. Pilot Knob Lutheran Church is located 6 miles east of Forest City on the Airport Blacktop.