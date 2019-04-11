Heartland Power Reports a Series of Outages

Heartland Power Cooperative is experiencing power outages due to the ice and strong winds. Broken poles and downed lines have affected electric service across Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, and Mitchell Counties.

Heartland Power line crews have been working through the night to safely and efficiently restore power to the affected areas. Additional line crews from other area cooperatives have arrived to provide support and expedite the restoration process.

One key element is that a transmission line has been damaged according to Becca Schwartz of Heartland Power Cooperative.

There is currently no estimate on the time of restoration as damages are still being assessed and the transmission lines feeding their substations are under repair.

Additional updates will be available on both the Heartland Power Cooperative Facebook page and website as the day continues.

The cooperative is reminding everyone to stay away from downed power lines and report them to both local authorities and the cooperative.